Wild Rose students enjoy BUG lunch compliments of Wild Rose Kiwanis

BUG is a project of Kiwanis International to encourage all students to pursue excellence in their schoolwork. To qualify for the BUG program, a student must raise at least one core course report card grade from first quarter to the second by a full grade level, without allowing any other core course grade to go down at all. The WRMS staff works with the Wild Rose Kiwanis to honor these students, and also BUG Plus winners - students who have maintained B+/A-/ A grades without allowing any grade to go down. Then students were treated to a lunch of Christianos pizza and breadsticks and beverages, courtesy of the Wild Rose Kiwanis. Pictured are: (front): Cali Bahr, Maelynn Fischbach, and Charlie Koeppl; (back): Griffin Boquist, Lauren Konrath, Addie Smykal, Jacob Smith, and Alaina Sapp-Raymond; (missing): Kailey Christie, Keegan Kirby, Sara Rothe, Alex Frank, Madalyn VanderWerff, and Anthony York.