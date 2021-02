Subhead

Wild Rose Middle/High School is celebrating these students who have gone out of their way through words and/or deeds to make a difference in the lives of others. They were nominated by the staff members in the two schools. (bottom): Ella Voskuil, Clayton Manske, Oliver Schumacher, Marisol Garcia, and Nick Strum; (top): Marissa Cartwright, Dalene Sherburn, Orria Wood, Ethan Tratz, and Colton Martin; (not pictured): Olivia Jones.