Wild Rose to hold Car Show Sept. 19

After careful consideration and discussion, the organizing committee of the Wild Rose Classic Car Show, under the leadership of Al Jenks, is happy to announce that the 13th annual Wild Rose Classic Car Show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Roseville Mini Golf and Gift Shop at the very south end of Wild Rose on State Highway 22. A cruise of classic cars will be held on Friday, Sept. 18.

Participants and spectators are all eagerly anticipating this event, and they can expect to be presented with the same great event this year as they have in years past.

Full details of the classic car cruise and car show will appear in the Argus during the weeks leading up to the car show weekend.

Beautiful street decor-ations will be in place and all the businesses in Wild Rose will be welcoming visitors from all over the State of Wisconsin to one of the greatest little car shows in the Midwest.