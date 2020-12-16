Wild Rose citizens discuss the future of historic mill

Subhead

A group of Wild Rose citizens have formed a mill committee to discuss what the future holds for the historic mill. The Dec. 9 meeting was held to discuss possibilities of what to do to help preserve the mill, along with fundraising possibilities to help defray the cost of the preservation. Those in attendance were (front): Mark Davies, Susie Eggers, Travis Lewallen, and Alexis Storms; (back): Jeff Eggers, Kent Barnard, Jody Jansen, and Allen (A.J) Jenks. Missing were Mark Williams and Tara Anderson.