Wild Rose is celebrating students who go out of their way through words and/or deeds to make a difference in the lives of others. They were nominated by the middle school and high school staff. They are: Lauren Hayes, Jennifer Jenks, Craig Cartwright, Jack Kapral, Ellie Butzin, Laura Babcock. Lilly Luchini, Lynnsey Parker, and Maelyn Fischbach. Not pictured is Anthony York.