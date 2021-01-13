Westfield students accepted to All-State Choir

Subhead

Westfield Area Middle School is pleased to announce that students have been selected for the Wisconsin Choral Directors’ Association’s 2021 All-State ensemble. To qualify for this ensemble, students must be talented musicians, passionate about music and leaders in their ensemble. These students have been learning three pieces with their director (“Lift Every Voice and Sing”, “It Takes a Village “, and “Ich will den Herrn loben allezeit”) virtually and in-person. On Jan. 15 and 16, students will be participating in a virtual honors choir via video conferencing, where students will interact with various conductors and other music students. They will then record themselves singing their own vocal part, which will then be compiled into a virtual choir recording with the entire ensemble, and will eventually be shared with the members and their families. Tibbits would like to congratulate the following students for their acceptance, participation and willingness to challenge themselves (L-R): Izzy Nelson, Lauren Holly, Eli Olson, Olivia Rennhack and Ari Klitzke.