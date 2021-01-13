Westfield Dance Team

Subhead

The Westfield High School Pioneer Dance Team is making the best of their dance season despite the challenges of COVID-19. They will continue to practice two days a week into February where they will end their season with a performance for their families at their Senior/Parent Night. Team Members include (back row): Charlie Ezell, Katlin Shmudlach, Leah Coenen; (front row): Bella Klitzke, Emma Hamilton, Ella Shillinglaw; (not pictured): Sadie Bartolaba and Sophie Gonzales. Coaches of the team are Ashley Robinson and Corie Meyer.