Westfield advances five wrestlers to Sectionals

Leading the Pioneers to sectionals will be Regional Champs Darren Leibsle at 182 lbs. with a 14-0 record and Mason Peters at 285 lb with a 11-0 record. Following the two seniors will be junior Lucas Knoch at 170 lb., Junior Hayden Hockerman at 138 lb and Freshman Holden Hockerman at 145 lb.

The Pioneers ran into some very good competition at regionals this past weekend. I was very impressed with the two seniors how they went out and took care of business to keep their undefeated season going. Lucas Knoch jumped up a weight class from 160 lb to wrestle 170 lb and wrestled very good at the heavier weight class to make his way to sectionals. The rest of the young Pioneers wrestled good just didn’t get wins when we needed them, said Coach Mark Groskreutz.

The five Pioneers will be traveling to Dodgeland this weekend for sectionals.

Final placement for the Pioneers on the day.

106 lb: Chase Kite, fourth place

113 lb: Madalyn Warzynski, third place

132 lb: Hugo Johnson, fourth place

138 lb: Hayden Hockerman, second place

145 lb: Holden Hockerman, second place

170 lb: Lucas Knoch, second place

182 lb: Darren Leibsle, first place

220 lb: Ty Monfries, third place

285 lb: Mason Peters, first place