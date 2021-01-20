Wautoma students selected for SCC Literary Magazine

Subhead

Each year, the South Central Conference publishes the conference literary magazine Musings. Teachers representing each school meet to review student submissions and then vote to select the best work from each school’s entries. The magazine is then published in the spring. However, due to Covid, the publication of last year’s magazine was delayed. Wautoma High school is proud to announce that the following students were selected: Bryson Buss (poetry); Jaina Koerner (poetry); Onycha Schreiner (prose); Teagan Reitz (prose); Aubrey Dickson (prose); Arly Gomez (drawing); Michael Roche (photography); Owen Mulvey (graphic design); Hayley Moore (photography); Dinah Schmidt (oil painting); and James Barbarich (wire sculpture). Pictured: (back row): Arly Gomez, Teagan Reitz, Jaina Koerner and Hayley Moore; (front row): Owen Mulvey and Bryson Buss.