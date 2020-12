Subhead

The Rotary Club of Wautoma has contributed $1,000 for the material used in the production of bike trail signs for Route 6. The Rotary District 6270 made up 50 percent of the donation used for the new signs. Pictured from left to right are Tim Freudenthal, Peder Culver, Linda Freudenthal, Russ Nero, Jeff Martz, Jennifer Pulvermacher, Waushara County Health Department, and Craig Walker, Rotary Club President.