Wautoma Kiwanis welcome new member

Subhead

The Wautoma Kiwanis Club welcomed new member Hannah Klusmeyer at their March 11 morning meeting held at Stahl Celebration and Remembrance Center. Hannah is the head librarian at the Wautoma Library and we are pleased to have her join our club. Later this spring the Wautoma Kiwanis Club will be having new playground equipment installed at the Wautoma Library. If you are looking for a club to join that does great things for the community and its’ children think about joining the Wautoma Kiwanis Club. You can learn more about the club on their website www.wautomakiwanis.wixsite.com/kiwanis. Hannah is pictured with Jeff Nett, Wautoma Kiwanis Vice President.