Paul and Debbie Miller (right), owners of Wautoma Hardware donated over $3,000 of plexiglass to Wautoma Area Schools. Dan Steffens (left), head of maintenance at Wautoma Schools and Jennifer Johnson, Wautoma High School Principal accepted the donation. To date Steffens has completed plexiglass dividers for 100 tables since he started the project in July to meet the requirements and guidelines of the CDC when the students return to the classrooms on Sept. 1.