Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club invites residents to attend June 18 meeting

Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club is inviting area residents to attend their meeting at Silvercryst Supper Club on Monday, June 18 at noon for an entertaining afternoon. Everyone is invited, there are no membership fees or dues, and any religious affiliation would be among friends and feel welcome. Quinn’s Market, Berlin, is a recently opened shopper’s paradise offering unique and high quality, affordable, home décor and furnishings. Alex Kohlenberg and Claire Maes are first of all friends and then business partners, opening their dream store at 46 West Ceresco St. in Berlin. Claire and Alex strive to create a warm and cozy shopping environment that is both quaint and welcoming. Claire and Alex have had their store open for about a year and have been pleasantly surprised at the excitement and good reception they have received from locals and those from other communities. Quinn’s Market features local artists and also specializes in interior design for homes and businesses. They will bring some of their most popular and unique items for guests to get an idea of what Quinn’s Market has to offer. Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club is happy to welcome back Chuckie O’Leary who is returning to a speaker’s role for Stonecroft Ministries. Chuckie’s home is Merrill, where she enjoys the sports of hunting and golf. When she finds free time, a book is always nearby. Chuckie will share meaningful experiences that will entertain the guests. The Christian Women’s Club sponsors a “Prayer Coffee” which is held on the Monday before the outreach meeting. Anyone interested in sharing their home by hosting a “Prayer Coffee” please speak to Karen Douma. It is a morning of prayer and friendship beginning with coffee at 9:30 am and ending at 11 am. Everyone is invited to the luncheon and program. There is a charge and reservations are necessary. If you would like to make a reservation please call 920-787-9093 or 920-787-3645. Reservations are due the week before the meeting.