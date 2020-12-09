Waushara County Holiday Project still accepting donations

Subhead

There is still time to donate to the Waushara County Holiday Project. Vicki Smet, community volunteer, accepted much needed donations from Cindy Johnson-Portage County Bank for the Waushara County Holiday Project spearheaded by Waushara County Department of Human Services & Wautoma Food Pantry. Donations dropped off were from area residents and a Thrivent Action Team totaling over $1,200. Volunteers welcome any donations of unwrapped toys and monetary donations. Over 650 kids and over 250 families in need will be receiving a happier holiday due to all the generosity of the communities that worked together. Contact Jan Novak at 92≠0-787-6600 or Angie Konieczki at 920-787-6660 or email angi.konieczki@co.waushara.wi.us with any questions.