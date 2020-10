Subhead

The snacks that were left over from the Waushara County CrimeStopper Jailbreak Marathon on Sept. 26 were donated to the Waushara County Back Pack program. Norm Duesterhoeft, race director, Donna Kalata, CrimeStoppers and County Supervisor Chair, along with Waushara County Sheriff Wally Zuehlke presented the snacks to Jan Novak, director of the Back Pack program.