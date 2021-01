Subhead

This year the Waushara County Central Kitchen prepared 270 Christmas dinners that were distributed through the meal sites in the county. In Wautoma at the Wautoma-Waushara Senior Center Dennis Dirindin, the Wautoma mealsite coordinator and Valerie Ladwig, Waushara County Dietian, delivered 55 meals to seniors driving through on Dec. 23rd. Due to the pandemic there was no inside seating, only drive through takeout.