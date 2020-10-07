Trout Stream Reflections

Subhead

October 2020

This time of year is mating season for many animals; deer are in rut, bears are holding their embryos until hibernation and trout and salmon spawn. Across our landscape activities are in high gear with myriads of birds in migration, reptiles seek their wintering spaces and trees in glorious colors that demand recognition of their beauty. Clearly it is a time of transition, much of it is easy to observe, however some activities are silent and occur hidden from the view of most of us.

One such activity is the process of energy transfer from the terrestrial landscape into trout streams. The process starts in glorious beauty since it is centered on the fall color change. Tree leaves begin their decline, losing chlorophyll, displaying changing pigments and finally are released to drift where the wind takes them. Streams, ponds, rivers and lakes are natural catch points for leaves. Winds rake leaves from trees and roll them down hill sides and valleys causing them to rest in streams. And it is within streams the unseen process of energy transfer occurs that is essential to life in a trout stream.

Leaves are carbon based and loaded with carbohydrates and sugars that when absorbing water stimulate fungus and bacterial growth on and within the leaf structure. The energy is then transformed into a consumable form of fungus and bacteria that the bugs in the stream eat and in turn are eaten by trout. It is much like putting peanut butter on a cracker. The peanut butter is the protein and energy that make a delicious cracker. And so it is, the fungus and bacteria layers are the “peanut butter on the leaf cracker” and bugs love it.

When you are near streams note leaf clusters in deep crevices, littering bottoms of pools and wrapped around submerged branches and tree limbs. Pick the leaves and unfold them to discover bugs while noticing the slippery feel of the “fungal peanut butter”. At times you will find only the skeletal vein structure of the leaf remains, because the softened bacterial laden tissues have been consumed by bugs.

Stonefly and caddisfly larvae are great lovers of decaying leaves. The leaves eventually are reduced to smaller particles loaded with fungus that are the preferred food of mayfly and caddisfly larvae. Throughout the summer months these larvae have hatched from eggs laid in spring and are ready in large numbers in the fall for leaves and the trout are ready for the bugs.

Trout expend significant amounts of energy while spawning in autumn. Unquestionably, the timing of leaf fall and transformation of energy into bug life makes sense to vitalize over wintering trout populations. Does it not also make sense that the beautiful colors of maple leaves be transformed into the magnificent colors of brook trout?