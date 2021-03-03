Thrivent Action Team & Community of Saints Valentine’s Day event

Subhead

Due to the cold weather on Valentine’s Day, our event to donate to Patriot Place/Silver Lake Manor of Wautoma and Rosemore Village of Wild Rose was rescheduled to Feb. 18.

Rachel Pekowsky, Thrivent Financial associate of Wautoma met Robin Lotz with Dakota Dental Designs and Randy Lee, former neighbor of Mavis Grosenick to deliver Valentine baked goods and gifts to Patriot Place/Silver Lake Manor and Rosemore Village.

Baked goods were donated from St. John Lutheran of Harrisville, St. Paul Lutheran of Crystal Lake and St. Peter’s Lutheran of Richford. Reverend Blaine Niskanen is Pastor of all three Parishes. Randy and Becky Gramms put together all the goodies and gifts for Bob Labrenz in Silver Lake Manor who attended St. John’s of Harrisville and for Mavis Grosenick in Rosemore Village who attended St. Paul’s of Crystal Lake.

Much appreciation to all the people who donated the goods and gifts to make this support effort such a success.

Thrivent appreciates all the staff members who work so hard to take care of our loved ones in the nursing home setting.