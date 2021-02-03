Three Wautoma/Wild Rose wrestlers advance to Sectionals and will wrestle in Seymour

Subhead

The Wautoma/Wild Rose Warriors had six wrestlers in total compete at the WIAA Wrestling Regional on Jan. 30. Each wrestler competed to their level of competition.

106 lbs: Vissers, Graham (Freshman) 5-4.

138 lbs: Hellmann, Stone (Sophomore) 2-3.

160 lbs: Martin, Colton (Junior) 9-0.

170 lbs: Weiss, Christian (Sophomore) 7-2.

182 lbs: Netzler, Hunter (Junior) 8-1.

285 lbs: Hernandez, Andrew (Senior) 3-3.

Three of the wrestlers found success during the meet and will advance to the WIAA Sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Colton Martin (11-1) at 160 lbs placed second:

Quarterfinal - Colton Martin (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 11-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal - Colton Martin (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 11-1 won by fall over Ronald Mason (Waupaca) 6-2 (Fall 1:56)

First Place Match - Gage Coppock (Mosinee) 16-0 won by fall over Colton Martin (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 11-1 (Fall 0:16)

Second Place Match - Colton Martin (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 11-1 won by no contest over Ronald Mason (Waupaca) 6-2 (NC)

Christian Weiss (9-3) at 170 lbs placed second:

Quarterfinal - Christian Weiss (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 9-3 received a bye (Bye)

Semifinal - Christian Weiss (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 9-3 won by fall over Ethan Trayes (Tomahawk) 5-9 (Fall 0:56)

First Place Match - Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 13-0 won by fall over Christian Weiss (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 9-3 (Fall 3:07)

Second Place Match - Christian Weiss (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 9-3 won by no contest over Ethan Trayes (Tomahawk) 5-9 (NC)

Hunter Netzler (11-1) at 182 lbs placed first:

Quarterfinal - Hunter Netzler (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 11-1 received a bye (Bye)

Semifinal - Hunter Netzler (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 11-1 won by fall over Ethan Quella (Waupaca) 5-4 (Fall 4:17)

First Place Match - Hunter Netzler (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 11-1 won by fall over Issiah Scheffler (Tomahawk) 10-5 (Fall 2:27)