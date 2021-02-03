Three Wautoma/Wild Rose wrestlers advance to Sectionals and will wrestle in Seymour

The Wautoma/Wild Rose Warriors had six wrestlers in total compete at the WIAA Wrestling Regional on Jan. 30. Each wrestler competed to their level of competition.

106 lbs: Vissers, Graham (Freshman) 5-4.

138 lbs: Hellmann, Stone (Sophomore) 2-3.

160 lbs: Martin, Colton (Junior) 9-0.

170 lbs: Weiss, Christian (Sophomore) 7-2.

182 lbs: Netzler, Hunter (Junior) 8-1.

285 lbs: Hernandez, Andrew (Senior) 3-3.

Three of the wrestlers found success during the meet and will advance to the WIAA Sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Colton Martin (11-1) at 160 lbs placed second:

Quarterfinal - Colton Martin (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 11-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal - Colton Martin (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 11-1 won by fall over Ronald Mason (Waupaca) 6-2 (Fall 1:56)

First Place Match - Gage Coppock (Mosinee) 16-0 won by fall over Colton Martin (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 11-1 (Fall 0:16)

Second Place Match - Colton Martin (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 11-1 won by no contest over Ronald Mason (Waupaca) 6-2 (NC)

Christian Weiss (9-3) at 170 lbs placed second:

Quarterfinal - Christian Weiss (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 9-3 received a bye (Bye)

Semifinal - Christian Weiss (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 9-3 won by fall over Ethan Trayes (Tomahawk) 5-9 (Fall 0:56)

First Place Match - Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 13-0 won by fall over Christian Weiss (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 9-3 (Fall 3:07)

Second Place Match - Christian Weiss (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 9-3 won by no contest over Ethan Trayes (Tomahawk) 5-9 (NC)

Hunter Netzler (11-1) at 182 lbs placed first:

Quarterfinal - Hunter Netzler (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 11-1 received a bye (Bye)

Semifinal - Hunter Netzler (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 11-1 won by fall over Ethan Quella (Waupaca) 5-4 (Fall 4:17)

First Place Match - Hunter Netzler (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 11-1 won by fall over Issiah Scheffler (Tomahawk) 10-5 (Fall 2:27)

  • Hunter Netzler locked arms with his wrestling opponent in an effort to take first place in his weight class during the WIAA Regionals. Netzler, Colton Martin and Christian Weiss, advance to Sectionals.
