Are you finding the holiday season is upon us and you are dreading it? Do you feel overwhelmed with memories of a loved one? Are simple preparations and decorations causing your grief to become raw with new pain?

Grief Share is a grief recovery and support group. There will be a special Surviving the Holidays support presentation on Sunday, Dec. 2 from 3-5 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, located at W2314 Prospect Street, Poy Sippi.

Grief Share features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Please join Grief Share if you are feeling overwhelmed with the holidays approaching. A video will be shown, and following that there will be an opportunity for discussion and sharing. It is okay to just watch and listen; no one is required to talk.

Feel free to contact Grief Share at 920-987-5151, if you have any questions or would like more information.