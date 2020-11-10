Steve Sondalle purchases Cottage Motors, Wautoma

Subhead

Steve Sondalle, owner of Sondalle Ford-Lincoln, Berlin, told the Waushara Argus in an interview last week that he purchased Cottage Motors in Wautoma, because he believed it was a good fit for his customer base and a great opportunity for expansion. “The extra franchises of Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, give our customers more options,” he said.

Sondalle took over on Nov. 1st and is making some changes to Sondalle Chevrolet/Sondalle Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, including a new sales staff of Taffy Burmeister, Brian Zabel, and Ann Steberl. The service department under Rodney Oleson will remain the same although he will be looking to hire a couple technicians An important component to Steve Sondalle is to always be the best in customer service. Steve said he prides himself on kind, courteous, and dependable customer service from sales to finance to maintenance.

Shane Stimpfl, general manager, and Steve himself will be in the Wautoma store frequently to make sure that customers get to meet them and they get to meet their customers. Building customer friendships and loyalty is tops with Sondalle whether you buy new or used – whether you are buying Chevrolet- Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram, you can rest assured you will get the very finest service Steve and his staff can deliver.

Through the Wautoma location Steve says they will service all makes and models. Having certified technicians in both locations will allow each store to take care of customer service issues whether a Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Ford or Lincoln. Sondalle says there will be a delivery service between each store for customer convenience for warranty and very technical concerns. It will be an easy stop for Waushara County residents.

Steve Sondalle is very committed to community service and he has served on boards for the Boys and Girls Club and helped raise funds for the new facility in Berlin, he has worked on the Caring for Kids Foundation, and many more charities. He believes in giving back and being a part of a community. He and his staff look forward to becoming members of service clubs such as Wautoma Kiwanis, Wild Rose Kiwanis, and Wautoma Rotary in the near future and has a Grand Opening planned for December.

Steve is originally from Princeton and got in the car business in Madison after graduating from the UW. After 16 years of working in the Madison market he and his family purchased the Ford Lincoln dealership in Berlin in 2001. He and his wife Julie have 3 children, Megan, Ryan and Cody who are triplets. The family is very excited about the new venture.

Watch the lot for new inventory arriving soon along with a great selection of used cars, SUV’s, vans, and trucks. Stop in and introduce yourself to Steve and welcome him and his staff to Wautoma. Sales hours are Monday-Friday 8-5:30; Saturday 8-3; Service will be open Monday thru Friday from 7:30 – 5:30. The phone number is 920-787-3305.