Snowmobile safety class honors graduates

While preparing for a safe and hopefully snow-abundant winter, the Wautoma Area Fire District hosted Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Snowmobile Safety Education Courses this Fall. Pictured are Members of the Mid-State Snowdrifters Snowmobile Club who provided lunch for the students by gracious donations from Thrivent Financial. On Dec. 12, the class of 29 Graduates with Traffic Signs and Safety Posters, and Volunteer Instructor posed with Waushara County Deputy Marty Weasner. The Mid-State Snowdrifters ask for any interested and wanting to join a Snowmobile Club to please do so, to help maintain the over 25,000 miles of trails throughout Wisconsin for all to enjoy a great wintertime activity.