Over 150 Wautoma athletes learn the importance of Being an Eleven

With the hope to help athletes become more unified within their sport and throughout the school district, Wautoma High School Vice Principal and Athletic Director Jennifer Johnson offered a Bigger, Faster, Stronger Clinic on How to Be an Eleven to 154 student athletes in 8th through 11th grade.

The clinic held on Nov. 8, sponsored by Wautoma Kiwanis, the Quarterback Club, Healthy Community/Health Youth, youth football and cheer as well as funds from the baseball, softball, cheer, volleyball, soccer and track activity accounts, provided a venue in an effort to create a bond among all of Wautoma sports.

Prior to Physical Education teacher Adam Vaughn coming to Wautoma High School, former Athletic Director and Physical Education teacher Mark Maranell spoke to Johnson about what student athletes needed to succeed.

“We thought there was good follow through with the weight lifting and agility, but we really needed our kids to become more united,” Johnson said. “Like the state football team, people talk about how bonded they were and we just wanted to try to bring that back.”

Johnson and the coaches felt there was a need to connect the athletes again to work together, challenge themselves as students both academically and in athletics in order to set personal, team and academic goals with the hope that they will help police each other and hold each other accountable for their actions.

The BFS Clinic held last week was presented to the students by Dennis Moon, Bigger, Faster, Stronger mid-west director. Moon has close ties to the community having worked as a physical education teacher for Wautoma Area School District for 30 years and helped lead the Hornets to the Division 4 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Football Championship as their head coach.

During his presentation, Moon explained prior to BFS coming to Wautoma, the high school sports teams were not performing well. “We had good students and athletes but they were part-time people, half in and half out,” he said. “The culture started to change when BFS came.”

Moon really focused on the importance of having high character, exemplary work ethic and attitude, and student athletes striving to be an 11 on a scale from 1 to 10. “An Eleven is a person who holds themselves to the highest possible standard in order to attain his/her highest personal destiny and to help others attain their true destiny,” Moon said.

Moon asked the athletes to realize that being part of a team is not always about you as an individual; the students need to work together to set academic, athletic, communication, social and leadership goals for themselves as well as their team.

Throughout the second half of the clinic, Moon had the students from each of their respective sports work on setting goals for their team, school and community and report back to the group. The goals the teams had to set were considered SMART goals: Specific, Measurable, Adjustable, Real and Time-based.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.