Salvation Army prepares for bell ringers at locations in Waushara County

This year the Salvation Army is facing new challenges with the pandemic affecting the way we do business. Salvation Army bell ringers from 20 churches and organizations will be ringing the bell in Wautoma at Pick ’n Save and StoneRidge Piggly Wiggly in Wautoma as well as locations in Coloma and Wild Rose. Salvation Army is aware the need is up and hopefully the donations will meet the need. This year their goal is $30,000 and of that $30,000 ninety percent stays in Waushara County – that means if the goal is met there will be $27,000 available to help those in need in Waushara County.

Waushara County Human Services takes the applications and dispurses the funds. These can be funds to help with rent, utilities, food, etc. The funds are paid directly to the landlords and utility companies. In 2019 Salvation Army funds helped 91 families and in 2020 it served 76. The number in 2020 is lower, not because there wasn’t a need, but because some COVID incentive programs helped cover some of the needs.

For the past 10 years Roger Charette has served as the volunteer coordinator for Wautoma, Plainfield and Coloma. This year Charette announced he will be stepping down next year and Mike Davis, Wautoma, plans take over Charette’s duties. This year the two will co-chair and next year Davis will be the coordinator. Davis, a retired insurance agency owner, and a Department of Aging Board Member, said he wants to be more involved in the community and he believes the Salvation Army is a great fit and he is ready to work with Charette to find out the duties and responsibilities of the position.

Charette said his role has been to concentrate on Wautoma and coordinate Plainfield and Coloma. He said Karen Giese and the Coloma Lions Club promote Salvation Army in Coloma. Presently they are searching for someone in Plainfield to oversee the Kettle campaign. In Wild Rose, Linda Steffen is the coordinator and is in charge of the ringers and collections. Anyone who would like to volunteer to be a bell ringer is asked to call Steffen at 920-622-3088.

For more information on the Salvation Army Kettle campaign please call Roger at 920-787-4250 or Mike at 414-690-3350. Presently they are looking for volunteers to sign up for two hour shifts on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Bell ringing in Wautoma will begin Friday, Nov. 20th and go through Wednesday, Dec. 23rd at Pick ’n Save and StoneRidge Piggly Wiggly. Meeting the CDC guidelines, ringers will be masked and there will be sanitizers and wipes available. Also new to the area is a way to donate through texting 24365 on your cellphone or scanning a QR code. This is a way where people can donate without touching cash or the kettle.