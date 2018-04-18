Rural Rembrandts seeking artists for art show

The Rural Rembrandt Art Club of Wautoma is sponsoring the Regional Art Show, WRAP, along with WRAA on June 2 at the Waushara-Wautoma Senior Center, W8220 Cottonville Avenue, 1.4 miles south of Wautoma on Highway 22.

The deadline to enter is May 18, details are available at go.wisc.edu/wrap. Artwork may be delivered by 9 a.m. on June 2.

Dawn Marie Olson of Stevens Point will be serving as the judge and program demonstrator. The topic of the demonstration will be Watercolors, keeping them transparent, clean and bright.

The public is invited and there is a nominal fee for non-members. For more information, contact Patsy Radtke at (920) 240-6944.