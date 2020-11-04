Riverview students get in the fall spirit with pumpkins

Subhead

Recently the 4K students at Riverview Elementary were given pumpkins. These pumpkins were donated by Dave Decker, Wautoma.

Riverview Elementary really appreciates him donating them this year as the students were not able to take a field trip out to his farm to pick a pumpkin like in past years.

This year we brought the pumpkins to school and set them out on the lawn for the kids to pick one out to take home. Much appreciation to Dave Decker for making this possible for the students.