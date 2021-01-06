Rime Ice vs. Hoar Frost - there is a difference!

Subhead

Rime Ice is ice that occurs due to freezing fog when wind speeds are high, and temperatures are in the range of 17-28 degrees F. On the other hand, soft rime is not as thick and may appear fragile or surgary. When you take a close look, you can see how it has individual spikes. It is more likely to happen during a freezing fog when winds are calm. These photos were taken in Wautoma on Jan. 3rd & 4th when much of the county was covered in Rime Ice. It was just a joy to photograph and everywhere you looked made you just want to take another photo.