Retiring firefighters honored with plaques

Subhead

Wautoma Area Fire District Chief Larry Buntrock honored six retiring firefighters with impressive large plaques during their Monday, September 28 meeting: Danny Struzynski, 25 years of service; David Weiland, 35 years of service; and Pete Fischbach, 26 years of service. Not pictured are: Doug Wilcox, 40 years of service, Don Bertzyk, 58 years of service, and Mark Putskey, 35 years of service. The plaques were engraved with the message: “In appreciation of your years of service and your continued support of the Wautoma Area Fire District. We would not be the department we are without your years of service.” Following the meeting, Christianos catered a meal for the department members, donated by the Wautoma Kiwanis.