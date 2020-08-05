Redgranite Correctional Institution Supports Back to School Bash

Subhead

Inmates and employees of the Redgranite Correctional Institution help area students prepare for the upcoming school year. Proceeds of a recent inmate fundraiser were presented to Back to School Bash Committee organizers.

The Back to School Bash is coordinated by the Waushara County Department of Human Services and supported entirely through donations received from the community. The program is designed to help families who may be struggling to find the extra funds to purchase school supplies for their children. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families were required to register in advance to participate in the Back to School Bash. More than 450 children have registered and will receive school supplies during the program’s drive through distribution at the Waushara County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8.

To learn more about Waushara County’s Back to School Bash or make a financial contribution, contact Angie Konieczki at 920-787-6550 angie.konieczki@co.waushara.wi.us or Jan Novak at 920-787-6600 jan.novak@co.waushara.wi.us.