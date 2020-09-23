Record High Water Levels in Central Wisconsin

Subhead

By Joe Kertzman,

managing editor, Badger Common’Tater

Groundwater is a vital resource to many communities and agricultural areas of Wisconsin and the United States. Although the dynamics of lakes, rivers and weather systems are familiar and visible, groundwater is hidden from view and, for many, a mystery.

Beginning in 2013, the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association (WPVGA) conducted a study in which farmers in the Central Sands area of the state measure water levels in their respective high-capacity wells twice a year in the fall and spring.

The data is collected and maintained in a database to observe trends in groundwater elevations. The database was originally maintained by the University of Wisconsin Division of Extension, and since 2016, assumed by GZA GeoEnvironmental, Inc.

“GZA receives water level data from over 160 high-capacity wells twice annually from seven growers,” explains James Drought, vice president and principal hydrogeologist for GZA.

“The response of groundwater systems, as confirmed in the WPVGA well study since 2013, is heavily influenced by the timing and duration of precipitation events,” Drought says.

Each of the 160 wells in the study are in Portage and Waushara counties within the Central Sands, a large, unconfined aquifer, or water table, where groundwater can be released from storage for the irrigation of agricultural fields.

HIGHEST RECORDED LEVELS

“Recent data over the past two to three years indicates that the groundwater elevations in most wells included in the database are at some of their highest recorded levels since 2013,” Drought confirms.

“Most groundwater elevations recorded in the wells have risen greater than one foot since 2013, and several have risen by three to four feet, or more, in the last seven years,” Drought says.

Many of the high-capacity wells in the Central Sands were drilled in the late 1950’s to early 1970’s. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) maintains a “Well Construction Information System,” and GZA has been able to find many of the original well construction reports.

“In many cases, water elevations are nearly 10 feet higher than the groundwater elevations recorded at the time of well installation,” Drought states.

“The groundwater and surface water elevations within the Central Sands are strongly influenced by the amount of precipitation and the resulting recharge to the unconfined aquifer over succeeding years,” he says.

“Despite withdrawals for irrigation, groundwater elevations are increasing due to increased precipitation and the storage capacity of the unconfined aquifer,” Drought adds.

The WDNR is near completion of a comprehensive study of three lakes in Waushara County commonly referred to as “seepage lakes,” as they represent depressions on the surface created by glaciation, and as there is no in-flow or out-flow of water, the surface elevation is an expression of groundwater levels.

As part of the Central Sands Lakes Study, the DNR has been collecting groundwater and lake level data around the three lakes (Pleasant, Long and Plainfield) in Waushara County.

A RISE OF 13 FEET

“Since 2013, groundwater levels have risen nearly 13 feet in monitoring wells near Plainfield,” says Adam Freihoefer, Water Use Section Chief, WDNR Bureau of Drinking Water and Groundwater.

“In response to the rise in groundwater levels, the adjacent seepage lakes have also responded. The water level in both Long and Plainfield Lakes, near Plainfield, rose approximately 6.5 feet between June 2018 and June 2020,” Freihoefer notes.

“Based on our long-term monitoring wells, the high water levels in Central Wisconsin over the last few years have not been observed in at least the previous 80 years and have resulted in groundwater flooding in low-lying areas of Waushara County,” he adds.

Groundwater and lake level data can be accessed on the DNR’s Water Quantity Data Viewer (https://dnrmaps.wi.gov/H5/?viewer=Water_Use_Viewer).

Additionally, data from the Wisconsin Initiative for Sustainable Agriculture (WISA) monitoring wells can be accessed by visiting the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS) website: https://wisa.cals.wisc.edu/.

The WISA program installed over 25 wells to monitor water in the Central Sands, an area that includes Plover, Plainfield, Hancock and Coloma. In many cases, since data was first collected in 2012, the water level in the wells has risen by 10-15 feet or more to current levels of 15-20 feet. The water level for some of the wells was as low as 2.5-to-5 feet in depth just eight years ago.

Scott Polzin’s family has a long history in the Plainfield area. “My dad, Doug, was born in 1942 and grew up here in Plainfield,” says Polzin, owner of Northcentral Irrigation. “He had been farming since he was 20 years old, until 1991, when we got Northcentral Irrigation.”

“I’ve never seen lake levels this high in the area,” Polzin says, “and my dad never has. He is 78 years old, so we are getting to the point now that people who do remember surface water levels this high are no longer with us. It’s getting to be toward 100 years since area lakes have had this much water.”

People in the area, Polzin notes, want adequate surface water levels so they can enjoy living on the lakes and for recreational purposes.

EFFECT OF RAINFALL

“It wasn’t good when the lakes were low. They were low because of 20 years of below-normal rainfall,” he stresses. “We lived on Fish Lake until around 1980, and after we moved away from there marked the beginning of lake levels going down over time.”

“There were quite a few years in a row, even in the 1990’s, when, in the summer, we’d go six to nine weeks without a drop of rain around here,” Polzin says, “and we weren’t getting much snow in the winter.”

That is no longer the case. “Water is up to the buildings of people who live on the lakes,” he says, “and into their basements. Sand Lake used to have islands and a peninsula, and now those are under water.”

“In Hancock, water is so high east of town that it’s getting close to people’s houses,” Polzin relates. “Sheds are under water.”

During periods of increased and sustained precipitation, Drought says, the effect of groundwater withdrawals on surface waters during pumping is decreased.

“The changes in precipitation patterns and groundwater elevations should continue to be monitored to understand potential local and regional changes and trends,” he concludes.