Poy Sippi Lions Club holds ribbon cutting for their new building

The Town of Poy Sippi Lions Cub has officially purchased the building that once was home to 49 Meats Grocery Store/Reetz Meats, located at W2281 Liberty Street in Poy Sippi.

“Our club appreciates Farmers & Merchants Bank in Berlin,” says the Town of Poy Sippi Lions Club President. Carol Herrmann, “We would like to acknowledge their cooperation and community spirit in making this dream a reality for our club and our community. Further, we are grateful to realtor Tom Malchetske, of First Weber Realty, Berlin, for helping and guiding us through the entire process,” said Herrmann.

The new Town of Poy Sippi Lions Club building is expected to offer many community events, as well as being available for rent to host showers, birthday parties and family reunions.

Club President Carol Herrmann says, “We have so many terrific ideas in mind to benefit Poy Sippi and the surrounding communities. Our motto is, “We Serve”. With this newest venture, we will be able to expand on that with the ability to use our building for the betterment of Poy Sippi and the surrounding area.”

Town of Poy Sippi Lions Club Vice president, David Buhrow, heads the Building Committee. This committee will be rehabbing the building. “Since it has been empty for several years,” David said, “there are a number of items we need to address before it will be ready for public use”.

In order to do this, The Town of Poy Sippi Lions are putting out a call for any roofers, electricians, plumbers and general handy people for assistance in getting this building back into

full operation. You can volunteer by emailing poysippilions249@gmail.com, calling 920-710-0710, or writing to PO Box 121, Poy Sippi 54967.

The Town of Poy Sippi Lions Club is on the move and looking for new members to join our pride. All suggestions from the public regarding uses for the building are welcome. Membership info, rehab help and building expense donations can all be handled through the above contact information.