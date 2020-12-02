Plaque given in honor of 4-H youth sewed face masks

In April the 4-H youth sewed face masks and these face masks were given to the Redgranite Correctional Institute.

 

Just recently, on behalf of the Waushara County 4-H, Heidi Hensel-Buntrock was presented with a gratitude plaque from the Redgranite Correctional Institute for the face masks that the youth had sewn and donated as part of their project and community service work in 4-H.

On Nov. 25, 4-H and County officials assembled on the courthouse steps for a photo.

The plaque noted that this is the highest honor that is given out by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

  • Gathering for a photo with the plaque left to right are: Norm Duesterhoeft, Emergency Management Director, Stacey Westphal-Dunn, Public Health Registered Nurse, Donna Kalata, County Board Chairman, Noah & Rachel Ballinger, 4-H Members of Oasis Prairie Ramblers 4-H Club (with face masks that they sewed), Heidi Hensel-Buntrock, 4-H Coordinator, and in the back is Robert Sivick, County Administrator.
    Gathering for a photo with the plaque left to right are: Norm Duesterhoeft, Emergency Management Director, Stacey Westphal-Dunn, Public Health Registered Nurse, Donna Kalata, County Board Chairman, Noah & Rachel Ballinger, 4-H Members of Oasis Prairie Ramblers 4-H Club (with face masks that they sewed), Heidi Hensel-Buntrock, 4-H Coordinator, and in the back is Robert Sivick, County Administrator.
 