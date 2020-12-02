Plaque given in honor of 4-H youth sewed face masks

Subhead

In April the 4-H youth sewed face masks and these face masks were given to the Redgranite Correctional Institute.

Just recently, on behalf of the Waushara County 4-H, Heidi Hensel-Buntrock was presented with a gratitude plaque from the Redgranite Correctional Institute for the face masks that the youth had sewn and donated as part of their project and community service work in 4-H.

On Nov. 25, 4-H and County officials assembled on the courthouse steps for a photo.

The plaque noted that this is the highest honor that is given out by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.