Pine River Navy man assigned to “Grandmasters”

Subhead

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Brayden McGinnis, Pine River, assigned to the “Grandmasters,” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, participates in flight operations on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) transits in formation with ships participating in Operation Nanook from the U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Danish Navy and French Navy, Aug. 9. Thomas Hudner participates in Canadian Operation Nanook alongside U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian, French, and Danish Allies to enhance their Arctic capabilities, and meet the requirements outlined in each nation’s respective defense policies. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Sara Eshleman/Released.