Saxeville-Springwater Fire Department seeks help for new equipment

The Saxeville-Springwater are seeking donations to purchase all new first responder bags for all of their current first responders. The current bags are over 15 years old and are tearing, zippers not working, and do not have enough space to carry all of the proper equipment that first responders need. They are also seeking donations to purchase jackets for first responders to wear in the rain and during cold months. If you are able to help, visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/first-responder-equipment.