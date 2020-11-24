Nine celebrate the completion of “Authentic Manhood—33 The Series”

Subhead

Nine young men and their families celebrated their completion of “Authentic Manhood—33 The Series” with a dinner at Christianos Pizza on Nov. 16. The course was held on 18 Sunday evenings and included watching and discussing two videos per evening.

During the dinner group leaders Ray Berglund and Malachi Marks congratulated the young men, as did Waushara Community Church Pastor Al Spitler on video. In addition, the group was congratulated on video by national speaker, writer, mentor and director of the “Authentic Manhood—33 The Series” initiative, Tierce Green.

Parents of the young men also took the opportunity to address their sons with heartfelt comments about their participation and changes they saw in their sons, stating how proud they were that they were becoming “owners of their futures” and men of God.

“Authentic Manhood—33 The Series” is a multi-volume gospel-centered video series and is about transformation and becoming the man that God designed each young man to become. The program curriculum, created by Dr. Robert Lewis, helps young men build a vision of manhood, “based on the gospel of Jesus and is modeled by Him in His 33 years on Earth,” said Green in his video. “Being a man today is confusing,” added Green. “The program is about helping men to live lives of truth, passion, and purpose.”

Berglund surprised each young man with a shadow box gift that he designed and had made. Each of the shadow boxes displays a number of challenge coins that represent the achievements made by the young men during the course. A Roman soldier is also displayed on each shadow box; during the Roman empire soldiers were rewarded with coins to recognize their achievements. A Biblical passage, Esphesians Chapter 6, verses 10-18 is also included on the display.

During his gift presentation, Berglund congratulated the young men for completing the program, stating “this is a huge accomplishment. This is training you can use for the rest of your life.”

Those who participated in the program were Andrew Palm, Mitchell and Alex Greenham, Matthew Marks, Joel Martinez, Michael Marks, Moses Lyne, Josh Borud, and Jordan Daye. The young men were from various communities in Waushara, Marquette, and Green Lake Counties.

Another “Authentic Manhood—33 The Series” course will be offered in mid-January. The course is open to the public. Those interested should call the Waushara Community Church at 920-787-7148.