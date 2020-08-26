Foods of the Fair draws the community support

Subhead

Family members of Luttopia Farm gathered together for a quick photo between food orders at the “Foods of the Fair” drive-thru event: (back) Hazel, 13, Jeff, and Caitlin Luttropp, Berlin, Nicole Rayford, Kimberly, (front) Nora Rayford, 8, Kimberly, and Kelsey Luttropp, 10, Berlin. The Luttopia Farm vendor served burgers, walking tacos, nachos and pretzels, as well as beverages to those who drove through the Waushara County Fairgrounds on Aug. 21 and 22, and are donating their proceeds to the Waushara County 4-H Leaders Association.