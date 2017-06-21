9th annual Taste of Wautoma tickets now available

Tickets for the 9th annual Taste of Wautoma are now available for purchase at the Wautoma Public Library.

The Taste of Wautoma will be held at the World War II Memorial Building on Main Street on Wednesday, July 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the door that evening.

Several area restaurants will have stations at which a ticket holder can sample the fare of each restaurant. Ask anyone who attended in previous years and they will tell you that this is an event you do not want to miss.

At this time, vendors include The Bread Bar, Cakes by Candy, Country Crate Confectionary, El PoPo Tienda Mexicana, Heath Farm Market, Johnny B’s Bar & Grill, Living Stone Bistro, McDonald’s of Wautoma, Moose Inn Supper Club, Mt. Morris Mill Coffee Shop, Stoneridge Piggly Wiggly.

