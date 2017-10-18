Wild Rose One Fund Drive seeks donations

The Wild Rose One Fund Drive is once again seeking donations to help with charities and local youth organizations throughout the month of October.

Established in 1958, the Wild Rose One Fund Drive allows the community an opportunity to make one donation to be shared with numerous charities and local youth organizations.

In the past the One Fund Drive has supported the Arthritis Foundation, Cerebral Palsy, March of Dimes Special Olympics, American Red Cross through HEROES, Waushara County Special Olympics, Waushara County Public Nursing-Loan Closet, Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Center, American Heart Association, USO, St. Agnes Hospice Hope, Area Youth Activities, Wild Rose High School Scholarship Fund, Patterson Memorial Library and the Community Health and Disaster Fund.

In keeping with the tradition, the organization is requesting donations. For questions regarding the drive or to have a volunteer pick up your donation from your home or business, please call (920) 622-3085 or (920) 622-4988.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.