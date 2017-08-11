Wild Rose Kiwanis to serve BBQ pork sandwiches on Nov. 18

Hungry hunters and more can grab a hot BBQ pork sandwich served by the Wild Rose Kiwanis Club on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wild Rose C-Store.

“We wanted something different from a brat fry, something hot and satisfying – and we came up with a BBQ pork sandwich,” said Ruth Caves, former Kiwanis president and chair of the BBQ committee. “We’re going with delicious and saucy with a hint of spice. The BBQ pork is sweet, tangy and will hit that empty spot we all get around lunchtime, or for that late afternoon snack.”

Profits from the sale will support Kiwanis scholarship programs for the children of Wild Rose.