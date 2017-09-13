Wild Rose to host Classic Car Show at Roseville Shops this weekend

Local businesses, organ-izations, and individuals have decorated Main Street in Wild Rose to help welcome the 10th annual Wild Rose Classic Car Show to the Roseville Shops this Saturday, Sept. 16.

The show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration from 8 a.m. to noon. All vehicles can enter regardless of age and two trophies will be awarded in each of the 27 vehicle classes plus eight other special trophies including one Best in Show trophy.

There is a registration fee for each vehicle entering the show grounds. Spectators are free and food will be served throughout the day.

On Friday, Sept. 15, a classic car cruise through Waushara County will begin at 6 p.m. from the Wild Rose Elementary School parking lot at the east end of Euclid Avenue. The cruise will be led by this year’s feature vehicle, a 1946 Chevrolet pick-up truck owned by Jim and Dawn Button of Wild Rose.

In the past many spectators have lined up on the cruise route to see the vintage vehicles passing by and to encourage participants to toot their horns. The car show organizers have asked that spectators viewing the passing parade keep a safe distance from the vehicles going by and not stand on the roadways.

The cruise will leave the elementary school parking lot and head briefly west on Euclid Avenue and then turn south on High Street, passing Rosemore Village where the nursing home residents will greet the cruise participants.

The cruise will then turn left (east) on County Road GH. The cars will continue eastbound on County Road GH and County H past Little Silver Lake and Parker’s Resort continuing on to Archer Lane with Wilson Lake on the left and Kusel Lake on the right. It will then pass Evergreen Campsite at about 6:15 p.m.

