Wild Rose Community Band to hold first concert this Friday

The Wild Rose Community Band will perform its first concert on Friday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m. in Wild Rose’s Roberts Park, near the park shelter, and will last about 45 minutes. Seventeen musicians participated in the first rehearsal on May 28 and the band now has nearly 40 members from all around the county, with ages spanning seven decades. In the first two months of the band’s existence several of the participants are current or retired high school music directors. This permits all of the directors to enjoy playing their favorite instruments most of the time while also taking their turn directing a song or two.

