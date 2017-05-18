Wild Rose Community Band first practice set for May 25

The Wild Rose Community Band will have its first official practice session at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, in the Wild Rose High School Band Room.

Those interested in participating should enter through the auditorium doors on the south side of the high school, next to staff parking.

Based on the enthusiasm shared at the May 4 organizational meeting the group expects to have a good mix of instruments from the start, with the ages of musicians already ranging from 15 to 70 years old.