Wild Rose Classic Car Show donates to Saxeville Food Pantry

Wild Rose Classic Car Show Committee member Karen Fahey recently presented a donation to the Saxeville Food Pantry, located at the Saxeville Community Church. Pictured with Fahey are volunteers: Ken Eastman, Jeanette Carpenter, Beverly Yesse, Pastor Rod Chapman and Linda Steffen. The 10th annual Wild Rose Classic Car Show and Cruise will be held on Sept. 15 and 16 at Roseville Mini Golf and Gift Shop.

