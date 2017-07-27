Wild Rose child found near Wausau

Twelve-year old Korbin Ives of Wild Rose who went missing on July 13 and was found safe in Wausau on July 27. The above photos were shared on Facebook and are posted on the National Missing and Exploited Children webpage. According to Waushara County Sheriff Jeff Nett, this is a case of a runaway child – Ives was not taken. Due to the nature of this case and the fact that it did not meet Amber Alert criteria the sheriff’s department did not send out a notice to residents. The child is currently in custody and is working with the Waushara County Human Services Department.