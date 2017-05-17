Wild Rose Band & Choir Spring Concert held on May 9

Wild Rose High School Choir students sang Adele’s “Water Under the Bridge” during their Spring Concert held on May 9 at the Wild Rose High School Auditorium. Pictured are: (back row): Amber Babcock, Lyndsey Lippert, Megan Bauer, MacKenzie Vanderwerff-Stoll, Dillon Cummings, Levi Hanson, Andreanna McElroy, Madaline Moderson, Kaydee Kamkes and Starzaga Dalle Ave; (front row): Megan Dorsett, Kylee Weasner, Chloe Rajkowski, Margaret Maynard, Greg Ida, Ian Christie, Ryan Bahr, Emma Brooks, Athena Wolff, Abigail Messer and Abigail Haese.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.