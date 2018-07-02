WCWLCI now accepting applications for Environmental Education Program

The Waushara County Watershed Lakes Council, Inc. recently announced its annual Environmental Ed-ucation Program available to organizations, groups, and individuals for funding to help pay for environmental education activities for Waushara County residents.

Applications should in-clude the following infor-mation: the name of a contact person with contact information, and a brief description of the activity for which the funding is being requested, including items such as number of participants, locations, dates, and the amount of the request, with requests not exceeding $250.

The application deadline to be considered for a funding award from the WCWLCI is May 1. The WCWLCI Environmental Education Program Committee will review all applications and determine award winners and amounts to be awarded prior to July 1.

Prior to July 15, the WCWLCI Vice President will notify award winners and the amount they are to receive, which will be presented to the recipient before July 31.

Interested organizations, groups and individuals can apply for these funds by contacting the WCWLCI at wcwlc34@gmail.com or mailing the application to WCWLCI, PO Box 634, Wautoma, WI 54982.