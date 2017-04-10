Wautoma Masonic Lodge to host free breakfast for local veterans

The members of Wautoma Masonic Lodge want to invite all military veterans living in Waushara County to join them on Saturday, Oct. 14, for a morning of friendship and a free pancake breakfast.

Each veteran is welcome to bring one guest. Breakfast will be served in the lower level of the Wautoma Masonic Lodge from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. The Lodge is located at 203 South Scott Street, Wautoma.

There is convenient parking near the Lodge. Reservations are not required, but seating is limited to approximately 40 people at one time; there may be a slight wait during busy times.