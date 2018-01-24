Wautoma man pleads guilty to felony tax evasion

Ronald W. Vallery Jr., 31, who currently resides in Wautoma, plead guilty earlier this month to one felony and one misdemeanor relating to tax evasion in which he fraudulently received $11,806 in state income tax refunds. He was sentenced to one year in jail, six years of probation, and he was ordered to pay restitution to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in the amount of $11,806.

According to the criminal complaint and court transcripts, Vallery Jr. was engaging in illegal activity in Waupaca and Waushara counties from 2013 to 2015 which was attributed to $177,856.85 in unreported income for those years. Not reporting this income allowed Vallery Jr. to receive $11,806 in fraudulent refunds from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue from 2013 to 2015.

Search warrants were conducted on Vallery’s residence by special agents of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and narcotics detectives from the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force in June 2016. Evidence of illegal activity and unreported cash income was found. Criminal charges were filed by the Waushara County District Attorney’s Office after an investigation and referral of charges by special agents in the Office of Criminal Investigation for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.