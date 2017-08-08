Wautoma Fire Department responds to car fire at Milty Wilty

The Wautoma Area Fire District, the Wautoma Police Department and Waushara County Sheriff’s Department responded to a car fire at Milty Wilty in Wautoma off State Road 21 at about 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The driver pulled off the road into the driveway of Milty Wilty after he noticed smoke billowing from the van, according to WAFD Assistant Fire Chief. Mark Putskey. All of the occupants of the vehicle were able to escape before it become engulfed in flames and no injuries were reported. A neighbor from Pat’s Collision did bring over a fire extinguisher, but the Wautoma Fire Department needed to be called. “There was a lot of smoke, but no one was injured,” said Putskey.