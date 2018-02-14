Wautoma Dive Team Polar Plunge coming to Silvercryst this Sunday

The Wautoma Area Fire District Water Operations/Dive Team will be hosting their 4th annual Polar Plunge this Sunday, Feb. 18, at Silvercryst in Wautoma.

The volunteers with the fire department will be conducting trainings throughout the day, with a fire training set for 9 a.m. and the Water Operations ice rescue demonstration held prior to the plunge at 1 p.m.

Registration begins at noon with participants taking the plunge at 1:30 p.m. Teams are encouraged and prizes will be awarded for best dressed in three age groups as well as the youngest and oldest jumpers.

For those not interested in taking the icy plunge, a chicken and pizza buffet will be held at 1:30 p.m. and a 50/50 raffle will be held.

Any participants under the age of 18 years old who would like to participate in the plunge must have a signed waiver by a parent or guardian.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.